Sen. Mike Lee has recently expressed desires to have the U.S. leave the U.N., quit NATO and dissolve the Federal Reserve system. I believe we need to take a more proactive approach to each of these organizations’ missions.

We should stay in the U.N. to have a seat at the table and block resolutions and actions that are detrimental to us and our allies. We aren’t giving up any sovereignty. NATO is now, more than ever, the front line in deterring aggressive actions by Russia, China and other countries that want to restrict the activities of the democracies of the world. Our NATO allies regularly intercept Russian planes and ships. This allows us to focus more assets on the area where we actually do have a (maritime) border with Russia, the Bering Sea and Arctic Ocean. The Federal Reserve Bank System in fact acts as a check on inflation and as a “shock absorber” when the economy starts to crater, like in 2008 and during COVID-19, helping to avoid a depression. Actually, the best fighter of inflation would be Congress reducing our out-of-control government spending. We don’t need to be jumping on the train headed for 1935, economically or internationally.

David Green

Layton