Some bills make headlines because they spark controversy. Others go unnoticed because they reflect something quieter but no less powerful: good governance. When a bill does exactly what it’s supposed to do — empower communities, ensure stability and prepare for the future — it may not be flashy, but it’s precisely what we need more of.

SB188, the School District Modifications bill, outlines how new school districts are created following the vote to split Utah’s largest district. Crafted and sponsored by Sen. Keith Grover, R-Provo, it gives cities and school boards the tools they need to make reorganizations successful — tools grounded in flexibility, fairness and local decision-making. The bill received full bipartisan support and passed unanimously in both chambers before being signed by Gov. Spencer Cox.

Related Utah County approves new Alpine School District split boundary maps

Rather than imposing a one-size-fits-all solution or favoring one side over another, SB188 gives each new district room to succeed on its own terms. Without SB188’s clarified code and process for dividing assets, these new districts would likely have faced costly legal battles. This new framework allows school boards to continue meeting student needs. It treats the divided district as a valuable partner, recognizing that those who will shape the new districts are best positioned to guide the transition.

What made SB188 remarkable wasn’t just what it did — it was how it was done. Grover’s approach to the legislative process was deliberate and transparent. Months before the legislative session even began, he released a complete bill draft. That early start allowed time for feedback, collaboration and refinement long before any official hearing took place. Over the 45-day session, SB188 went through many revisions and five substitutes. Substitute 3 dropped 16 pages of code due to a lack of broad support. That willingness to test and refine produced a bill made to stand the test of time.

Throughout that process, Grover welcomed input from elected local leaders, school board members, educators and community members. When we allow open collaboration, good policy follows. Grover led with consistency and a commitment to solutions, demonstrating how thoughtful policymaking leads to better outcomes. Not everyone agreed with every final detail, but I trusted the process because of the honesty and transparency of a senator who cared more about lasting legislation than scoring political points.

Rep. Stephanie Gricius, R-Eagle Mountain, selected as the House sponsor, brought a unique and essential perspective. As a resident of the new district opposite Grover, she understood regional needs and contributed key additions. Her selection spoke volumes about the desire to get this legislation right.

The bill reflects lessons from the Jordan and Canyons district split, which faced early financial and structural challenges. SB188 avoids those pitfalls through safeguards and flexibility. It also refrains from making assumptions — it doesn’t conclude that wealthier areas always separate from those with fewer resources. In the Alpine split, the area with the highest tax revenue and assets per student chose not to vote. That’s why this neutral, durable legislation can apply to any district split.

Not every request made it into the final version. I had hoped for multiyear salary guarantees for employees. Instead, we got something more balanced: guaranteed jobs for contracted employees and salaries protected for one year. However, by limiting state mandates, SB188 reinforces that a district’s success rests with us.

Good governance leaves room for local decisions. It is the responsibility of voters to elect principled, capable board members who prioritize employees and strengthen their districts. Lasting and supportive solutions come not from mandates but from trust, flexibility and local accountability.

I’m not suggesting every bill must follow this process to reflect good governance, but I am saying this worked. It brought people from all perspectives together. It was principled and showed that with exemplary leadership, we can write laws that are fair, effective and built to last.

Grover’s collaborative approach and transparent leadership made SB188 possible. It’s a model — not just for Utah, but for how legislation should be made anywhere. When we focus on what matters, listen to differing opinions and take the time to truly understand the needs of those impacted by these changes, the results speak for themselves.