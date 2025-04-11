No matter how much someone is in favor of tariffs, no one has the power to repeal the economic law of competitive advantage. That law, simply stated, says that if two countries have free trade one with another, both would be better off if each would select the items they could produce at their lowest competitive cost, which would then be sold to the other country. That is true even if Country A could produce everything cheaper than Country B. Country A just needs to shift its resources to its greatest competitive advantage, while shifting its resources away from the products where it is least competitive and buy those products from Country B. That law has been known since the 1800s.

If one country tries to impose a tariff on another, they either do not understand what they are doing or they have other reasons to do it. Should one country apply a 25% tariff on some goods from other countries, economically, only bad things will happen. If Country A applies a 25% tariff on goods coming from Country B, Country A may naively think that it is getting a windfall from Country B. But Country B has to raise the price of its goods to offset the tariff. Those goods, when they are sold in Country A, have to be sold at a higher price to offset the tariff. In essence, Country A is collecting the tariff from itself. It is just a tax, and it is forcing Country B to be the tax collector. That creates inflation in Country A as its citizens have to pay a higher price for the goods the tariff is applied to. As inflation is a trigger that lowers the value of the stock market, it also lowers the funds in retirement accounts.

When tariffs raise prices, they reduce the quantity of goods consumers can buy. Businesses and consumers suffer, resulting in lower income, fewer jobs and lower economic output. This reduces the productivity of Country A. If the decline in productivity is enough to go negative for two quarters, you officially have a recession. A recession always reduces the value in the stock market, which, in turn, impacts retirement plans. The situation gets worse as Country B will likely retaliate with tariffs of its own, and you are certainly not building any friendly, good relations with that country. It is a lose/lose situation, and it is hard to come up with any logical reason to do it.

Anyone who favors tariffs, thinking that it is not a tax and a great way to raise revenue, doesn’t understand what he is doing.

Ned Iverson

Layton