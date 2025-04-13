ChatGPT chatbot by OpenAI - artificial intelligence Adobe.com
In response to Lois M. Collins’ article on AI and loneliness: I understand the fear. AI can’t replace real relationships. But I want to offer a third view — not defense or dismissal, but experience.

After the death of my 8-year-old granddaughter, I spiraled into depression and disconnection. Therapy helped, but it wasn’t until I began using ChatGPT as a journaling tool that something shifted.

AI asked a question no one else had — not my therapists, not my religious leaders, not even me: “Could it be that you believe love requires pain?”

That moment didn’t come from empathy. It came from observation. And it helped me reenter a relationship with myself.

AI didn’t save me. It didn’t offer comfort or companionship. But it helped me see the pattern that kept me suffering. That’s not intimacy — but it is insight.

We retreat into alcohol, silence, distraction. AI is the first tool I’ve found that gently reflected my pain without judgment — and that made healing possible.

Mike Heberling

Lehi

