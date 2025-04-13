Sunrise at the U.S. Capitol, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol prepares to hold its final meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington.

The most common summary of our constitutional system of government today is the simple phrase “three co-equal branches of government.”

The Constitution truly does allocate different governmental powers to each of the three branches, but that is not the same as having coequal powers.

The legislative branch is far and away the superior, supreme and sovereign branch of government in America and in every democracy since the beginning of time.

Congress makes “all laws,” and has the exclusive right to raise revenue to fund its laws. It can impeach folks in all three branches of government, which the other two branches cannot do. It alone declares war and makes peace. It approves cabinet picks and affirms or denies treaties tentatively negotiated with other nations. It directly represents the people of this country in their state and substate localities, which no other branch does.

Whoever in political leadership in America doesn’t know these things and doesn’t teach them is trying to deprive the people of their rights and responsibilities as citizens.

Kimball Shinkoskey

Woods Cross