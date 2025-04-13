Now $2.6 billion seems like a lot of money, but that represents only 0.00037 of total U.S. expenditures (or about 4 cents out of every $100 spent).

GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance is a public/private multinational coalition that provides immunizations to half the world’s children. The Trump administration just announced that it is choosing to stop America’s $2.6 billion yearly investment in GAVI. This is expected to result in 75 million children not being protected from dangerous infectious diseases. It is calculated that 1.2 million children will die from this decision.

Now $2.6 billion seems like a lot of money, but that represents only 0.00037 of total U.S. expenditures (or about 4 cents out of every $100 spent). This is only $7.64 in taxes per American … to save 75 million children (equivalent to all American children under 18) from the pain and misery of preventable diseases, and to protect 1.2 million innocents from dying.

This is child abuse. Choosing to walk away instead of easily saving a child’s life seems close to murder. This does not demonstrate America’s strength, just our callousness. Our Republican majority is silent, allowing this to happen, perhaps condoning it … yet they claim to be “Christian.” They claim to be “pro-life,” while another child dies every six seconds.

Please call Sens. Mike Lee and John Curtis, and Reps. Blake Moore, Celeste Maloy, Mike Kennedy and Burgess Owens today. Demand that they protect children.

William Cosgrove, M.D.

Cottonwood Heights