In an age where information is often just a click away, it’s easy to overlook one of our most valuable community resources: the public library. But libraries are more than just a collection of books — they are sanctuaries of knowledge, connection and opportunity.

Knowledge is power and cutting free access to the information a library holds will negatively impact our society in a drastic way. Being able to talk to a human librarian who will guide you to resources that will help you find answers to your questions is extremely different than Googling on the internet. Librarians have a vast knowledge of how to find reliable information. The internet doesn’t filter out unreliable sources for us.

The library serves as a free gathering place for the community. My family and I have attended piano recitals, book clubs, storytime, Harry Potter nights, babysitting classes and many more community events. We need connection and a space to gather more now than ever. Former Surgeon General Vivek Murthy has declared an epidemic of loneliness and isolation in our nation. The public library is one of the last truly inclusive spaces where everyone is welcome regardless of beliefs, economic status, gender or race.

In a time of worry, fear and polarization, the library is an uplifting force. As Lauren Ward stated, “Libraries always remind me there are good things in the world.”

Supporting our libraries means supporting education, equity, and community resilience. As budgets are proposed and decisions are made, I urge our leaders and neighbors alike to recognize the essential role libraries play — and to fund, protect and support them accordingly.

Tenille Jensen

Woods Cross