Crosses are pictured at the Why I Believe Interfaith Easter Celebration at The Ballpark at America First Square in South Jordan on Monday, April 14, 2025.

In the New Testament, the Apostle Paul poses what, for Christians, would be unthinkably tragic: “And if Christ be not raised, your faith is vain; ye are yet in your sins.” (1 Corinthians 15:17)

Then, after contemplating the consequences of this awful thought to illustrate all that Christ has done for us, he concludes with a reaffirmation of what faithful followers of Jesus have clung to through the ages: “But now is Christ risen from the dead, and become the firstfruits of them that slept. For since by man came death, by man came also the resurrection of the dead. For as in Adam all die, even so in Christ shall all be made alive.” (1 Corinthians 15:14,20-22)

The greatest 3 words ever

We doubt any three words have been more important in the history of the world than these: He is risen! It is the central theme of Easter and a declaration that defies nearly all of what may be observed through mortal eyes.

The essence of Easter is the message that death has been conquered, and that mistakes can be overcome completely. It is a message that bears deep contemplation.

In the early 1890s, Oscar Wilde wrote the play “Salome.” In it, he has Herod Antipas feigning little interest in Jesus until a Nazarene tells him Jesus raised the daughter of Jairus from the dead. This causes Herod to explode:

“I do not wish him to do that. I forbid him to do that. I suffer no man to raise the dead. This man must be found and told that I forbid him to raise the dead.”

It’s easy to understand why Wilde had this fictional version of Herod say this. Without the threat of death, tyrants have no power. The calculus of human relations changes. Tyrants would have no choice but to search for solutions to problems, and that means having to resort to kindness, sharing and compromise.

Life’s sorrows

Much of life in the world of Paul’s travels 2,000 years ago was often unpleasant. Beyond the lack of modern conveniences, governments were cruel and autocratic. Sicknesses and diseases were often fatal.

In other words, excepting smartphones and the miracles of modern medicine, life was not much different from today.

The annual Democracy Report from the V-Dem Institute at the University of Gothenburg in Sweden reports on the retreat of freedoms and liberty. Democratic nations are now in the minority worldwide, continuing a 25-year slide fueled by disinformation and polarization. Many people lack basic human rights. Tragedies, from wars to airplane crashes to earthquakes and tornadoes and more, are broadcast instantly worldwide. Death continues to interrupt lives with a terrifying and smothering finality.

Despite medicines and surgeries, people die from maladies, sometimes unexpectedly. Children suffer. Criminals subjugate victims to horrible injustices. Sometimes, trusted loved ones betray sacred promises.

Easter can heal all.

Forgiveness

The resurrection tells only part of the story. Jesus Christ also paid the price for our sins and laid claim to our infirmities, pains, unfair treatments and sorrows. As the prophet Isaiah said, “Surely he hath borne our griefs, and carried our sorrows …” (Isaiah 53:4) Through Christ’s atoning sacrifice, all tears eventually will be wiped away, and all sorrows turned to joy.

And through Him, all will overcome death. For many, this has already happened.

The Bible records in Matthew 27:52-53 that at the time of Christ’s resurrection, “the graves were opened, and many bodies of the saints which slept arose, and came out of the graves … and went into the holy city, and appeared unto many.”

The Book of Mormon, a sacred text to millions of Christ’s followers, records a similar miracle half a world away.

Easter Sunday fills the world with hope — hope for second chances after making mistakes; hope for a victory over death; and hope that everything wrong, unfair and evil in this world will be repaired and made right permanently. It is a day full of the promise of the ultimate triumph of good over evil, and of forgiveness.

It is a hope that requires things from all sides. Virtually everyone will encounter someone in life who wants to take advantage of them, hurt them or offend them. But absolutely everyone beyond an age of accountability also has hurt or offended someone else.

All must forgive

Easter, therefore, requires quiet and reverent introspection from each of us, and it requires all to forgive. In this way, it elevates all to divine heights. For those who believe in the miracle, it’s a sacred time. For those who do not, it remains a time for contemplation on the value of forgiveness and putting off sin, or bad behavior.

Paul understood this, as did all believers during his time, today and all the years between.

May you all have a blessed Easter weekend.