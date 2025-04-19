Protestors chant during a demonstration against President Donald Trump's use of El Salvador's Terrorism Confinement Center, or CECOT, prison for people deported from the U.S. for entering the country illegally, outside the Embassy of El Salvador in Washington, Monday, April 14, 2025.

I’m alarmed by a recent proposal from DHS and ICE to access IRS records to aid in the deportation of undocumented immigrants. This move is not only illegal — it is a serious threat to the privacy of all taxpayers.

By law, IRS information is strictly confidential under IRC § 6103. Law enforcement, including DHS and ICE, can only access it in rare, specific circumstances, and only with a federal judge’s ex parte court order. The blanket request for data on 700,000 individuals violates these legal protections.

For decades, the IRS has assured undocumented workers that their tax filings would not be used against them. As a result, millions have responsibly paid taxes. Reversing this policy would be a betrayal of trust, undermine tax compliance, and set a dangerous precedent for the misuse of confidential information across government agencies. Last month, acting IRS Commissioner Doug O’Donnell and agency lawyers rightly rejected DHS’s unlawful request. O’Donnell retired the next day, and new leadership now seems willing to cooperate with Homeland Security — a deeply troubling shift. We must oppose this blatant overreach. Using private tax data to target immigrants threatens the integrity of the IRS and endangers everyone’s privacy.

Steve Krueger

Salt Lake City