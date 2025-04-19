I am writing in support of House Bill #267. As the former official representative of the largest union in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts — the Massachusetts Teachers Union — I have firsthand experience with how unions operate. Too often, unions consolidate their power to prioritize their own interests over the benefits of public education. Their focus frequently leans more toward maintaining influence within the union itself rather than ensuring the advantages of collective bargaining reach their members. Additionally, they withhold critical communication from rank-and-file members, limiting transparency and informed decision-making.

To be clear, HB267 DOES NOT prevent public sector unions from representing their membership. Nor does it prevent anyone from joining a union. Furthermore, HB267 DOES NOT impact private unions in any way.

Currently, I teach at the University of Utah and have previously taught at Utah Valley University and Brigham Young University. As the legislative liaison from the Martha’s Vineyard School District to the Massachusetts State House, I met with union officials, senators and representatives; co-wrote two educational bills; and lobbied for funding in Washington, D.C. Through these experiences, I have come to understand how vital teachers and unions are in our communities. However, efforts to disparage this bill are rife with self-serving misinformation.

People should not be misled or coerced into signing a referendum against this bill. I encourage everyone to examine the facts and recognize the benefits of HB267 for educators and the communities they serve.

Jim Powell

Provo