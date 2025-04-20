Prices of groceries and other necessities are likely to rise in the near future, so Congress should focus on everyday Americans in their tax policy to help families make ends meet. Here are a couple ideas:

First, expand the Child Tax Credit (CTC). Essential workers often don’t get the full benefit of the CTC. A family of four that’s barely getting by on $25,000 only gets $3,375 for their four kids, while a wealthy family making up to $400,000 gets an $8,000 credit for their children.

Meanwhile, some Americans are actually taxed into — or deeper into — poverty because they begin to owe income tax while just above (or even still below) the poverty line. That’s because the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) doesn’t cover low income workers outside the 25-64 age range or workers without dependents. Yet we need essential workers!

No one who is working for a living should be taxed into poverty. Let’s ensure that working families needs are addressed in the tax code.

Sens. Lee and Curtis, along with Reps. Owens, Moore, Maloy and Kennedy would help Utah families a great deal by expanding the CTC and EITC in this year’s tax package.

Georgia Platts

South Jordan