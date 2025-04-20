As a student at the University of Utah studying health policy, I’ve spent a lot of time learning how our healthcare system works and who it often leaves behind. That’s why I’m incredibly concerned about the proposed cuts to Medicaid.

The Medicaid program is a lifeline for many people in my community. It helps low-income families, children, seniors in nursing homes, and people living with disabilities access the care they need to stay healthy. Cutting its funding could mean fewer doctors visits, more people relying on overcrowded emergency rooms and, in some cases, no access to care at all.

It is troubling to me that these cuts disproportionately affect marginalized groups, further widening health disparities at a time when we should be working to close them. Here in Utah, we pride ourselves on being a strong, supportive community that values family and service. These cuts would hurt our neighbors, friends, and family members and are not representative of Utah’s values.

As future health leaders, providers, and policy makers, we are taught to focus on prevention, access and equity. Medicaid cuts would oppose each of these principles. I urge policymakers to protect and strengthen this critical program — not dismantle it.

Katelyn Egbert

Salt Lake City