All federal government officials upon taking office must swear an oath to preserve, protect, and defend the U.S. Constitution. Every member of the U.S. Congress, every U.S. Senator, every federal judge, every member of the U.S. Cabinet, every member of the U.S. military and the president of the United States must swear this oath.

What happens if someone violates this oath by ignoring an order from the U.S. Supreme Court that everyone in the USA, citizen or non-citizen, is entitled to due process before being deported to a horrific El Salvador prison where many people have no rights and may never make it out alive?

What about our Republican congressmen and senators who bow down to the president instead of remembering their oath they took to the U.S. Constitution?

If we stop being a nation of laws we are living in a dictatorship. Is this really what Utahns and Americans want? What about the hundreds of thousands of brave men and women who have given their lives to defend our democracy in its many wars over the past 250 years?

Now is the time to speak up. Tell your congressperson and senators that they must remember their oath to the U.S. Constitution. If they can’t or won’t do this, tell them they must resign immediately!

Mark Rothacher

Salt Lake City