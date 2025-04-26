As an outdoor recreation enthusiast who also values the multifaceted role of game hunting, I strongly support dedicated funding for wildlife crossings in Utah. The article “Dedicating $15 million a year toward building wildlife crossings would tackle a problem that costs Utahns $165 million a year” (published March 29, 2025) articulated some compelling reasons why these projects are a worthy endeavor for state government.

The three key areas of focus are human safety, economic impact and wildlife mortality. Having well-researched and well-placed crossings in the identified hotspots would make our roads safer for motorists. Personal injury and property damage caused by automobile-wildlife collisions could be averted. We must not forget about the intrinsic value of animals in our local landscape and economy.

While solutions for these issues will require long-term collaboration across agencies, experts and members of the community, having sufficient dedicated funding in place will play a key role in carrying out the collective action in a well-informed manner.

Alice Bishop

Midvale