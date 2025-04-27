A new poll commissioned by Republican environmentalists shows 63 percent of Utahns believe the Legislature\'s lawsuit demanding the federal government turn over control of 30 million acres of public lands to the state of Utah is not worth the estimated $3

They are trying to transfer ownership of our public land — AGAIN.

In 1946, Wyoming Senator E.V. Robertson and other Western politicians planned an egregious attempt to transfer public land that was thwarted when Bernard DeVoto exposed the plot to the public in his Harper’s Magazine column of January 1947. The Sagebrush Rebellion of the late 1970s-early 80s, a similar plot, was put down when hunters, fishers, recreationists, conservationists and other American citizens rose up against it. In 2017, Utah Congressman Jason Chaffetz attempted the same thing with bill HR621. He quickly abandoned the bill when he experienced the same backlash.

So here we go again: Senator Mike Lee seems to be spearheading another such attempt. What do Western Republican politicians not get about this issue? U.S. citizens, including those from Utah and other Western states, don’t want their public land taken from them. Poll after poll confirms that fact. The vast majority of citizens want PUBLIC LAND to stay PUBLIC. (And those informed recognize that transferring ownership of federal public lands to the states is a huge step toward privatization, given the inordinate influence developers and private interests have over state legislatures, influence they have less of at the federal level.)

Except for very rare and unusual cases (i.e. Moab UMTRA), I am adamantly opposed to the sale of public land or the transfer of federal public land to states — including those public lands close to cities and towns (where significant recreation takes place simply because they are close to cities and towns!).

Richard Turner

Heber City