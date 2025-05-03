President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are seated before the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025.

A recent opinion article was titled, “If we value the Constitution and our form of government, we must act now.” To the article’s author, I say, “Where have you been for the last four years?”

She asked, “What happens when we have an executive who refuses to honor critical safeguards enshrined in the Constitution?” and “What happens when a president defies court orders and judicial rulings?” Examples from Biden’s four years should have prompted those questions time and again:

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg acknowledged that Biden, violating the First Amendment, pressured Facebook to censor content that Biden disagreed with.

Biden was advised that his student loan forgiveness plans were illegal. Nonetheless, it took the Supreme Court and subsequent federal courts to quash them.

Biden imposed an eviction moratorium that he himself admitted was illegal, stating that it would take months for the courts to act, benefitting tenants at landlords’ expense.

In violation of his oath of office, Biden refused to enforce immigration laws for his entire term, admitting 10 million people without legal status into the country.

Biden did nothing when Hamas-supporting college students nationwide — in clear violation of civil rights laws — violently attacked Jewish students.

No constitutional crisis then?

Howard Sierer

Ivins