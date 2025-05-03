Thank you for last month’s article, “Following Trump’s executive order, U.S. Coast Guard Academy removes ‘climate change’ references from curriculum.” The rescission of previous executive orders that fought to amplify action against climate change, address systemic discrimination and enforce ethical practice should be treated with gravity.

Complying with federal directives like Executive Order 14148 should not cause suppression of information, especially within education. The removal of references to climate change within an academic curriculum is censorship. This censorship undermines a student’s ability to obtain a broad understanding of the world and become a more informed citizen, which is crucial for mission readiness.

The difference in opinion between Academy Provost Amy Donahue and Admiral Paul Zukunft on whether the erasure of climate change can be done without losing the necessary information to undertake missions effectively highlights a broader concern — when we suppress science, we hinder mission capability and public trust. Scientific literacy is increasingly important, as it allows us to hold governments and corporations accountable, particularly in the face of global emissions that directly contribute to climate change.

Disapproval of Executive Order 14148 and those alike can help us progress forward by speaking to our Congressmembers, urging them to take action, not to stand for these directives, and to instead support legislation like the PROVE IT Act to provide support against climate change. Empowering individuals with information is not just good policy — it is a vital safeguard for the environment and those who serve in our Coast Guard.

Aubrey Kennedy

Salt Lake City