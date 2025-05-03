Water runs through a faucet in Salt Lake City on Monday, March 31, 2025. While many professional societies continue to support adding fluoride to drinking water to prevent cavities, questions continue to swirl around other potential health effects, which may not all be healthy. Meanwhile, some communities are dropping fluoridated water while others continue to add it.

The practice of adding small amounts of fluoride to community water sources started in the U.S. in 1945 and — according to the CDC — since then has been a “cornerstone strategy for preventing cavities.”

The CDC estimates that fluoridated water reduces the cavity burden by up to 25%, thus being a cost-effective way to improve oral health regardless of socioeconomic status. Oral health has changed substantially since the 1940s with the increased availability of dental care and fluoridated dental hygiene products, like toothpaste. However, these resources are not always available to people of low socioeconomic status, and adding fluoride to water can make a significant difference in their oral health.

The benefits of fluoridated drinking water are well known, but there are concerns about potentially harmful effects. The U.S. Public Health Service and World Health Organization (WHO) recommend 0.7 mg/L and 1.5 mg/L, respectively, as the safe limit for fluoride in drinking water. The WHO does state that fluoride levels above 1.5 mg in community water increases risk of dental and skeletal fluorosis — mottling/discoloration of teeth and bone deformities, respectively. The WHO has stated that they have encountered no new evidence since they reviewed their guidelines in 1993 to suggest they need to revisit this guideline number.

In 2016, the National Toxicology Program (NTP) conducted a meta-analysis of studies across the world looking at the association of neurocognitive development and fluoride and “concluded, with moderate confidence, that higher levels of fluoride exposure, such as drinking water containing more than 1.5 milligrams of fluoride per liter, are associated with lower IQ in children.”

It is important to note that this study looked at overall fluoride levels in individuals as opposed to drinking water. The overall levels of fluoride in the body have more to do with environmental exposure. Therefore, communities should be able to appropriately add fluoride to community water to improve public oral health.

While this has been an ongoing public debate, it has made headlines recently with the start of the Trump administration as the new U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., is an outspoken anti-fluoridation advocate. Utah became the first state to ban fluoridation of drinking water on March 27, 2025, although anti-fluoridation bills have been submitted in North Dakota, Tennessee and Montana. Utah Governor Spencer Cox has not publicly stated his view on the health concerns surrounding water fluoridation but instead states that there has not been “drastically different outcomes” in Utah between those who drink fluoridated water and those who do not.

The individuals who stand to lose the most from unfluoridated water are those who cannot afford dental checkups or fluoridated dental products. In 2011, Calgary City, Canada, took fluoride out of their drinking water and saw negative effects in real time.

City Councilman Gian-Carlo Carra spoke about his experience both removing and reinstating the fluoridation and admitted to not really knowing what fluoridation did for public health, only that his voters wanted it removed from the water. He went on to say, “What we know (now) is that the rate of dental (cavities) has increased significantly more than … before (fluoride was removed).“

Carra stated the removal was to save on the city budget, but it has been a complex process to get this system reinstated. They initially started the movement to refluoridate water in 2021 but are still working on getting it included in the city budget in 2025.

Calgary is a clear example of what happens when community water is defluoridated. Acting without fully understanding the impact of the removal, the city of Calgary has realized the consequences of their actions and are spending more money to get it back.

This could become a public health crisis in the U.S. for the exact same reasons. Fluoridation of water has come under fire primarily for concerns about its effect on child neurocognitive development, with concerns being largely founded on studies examining overall fluoride levels in a patient accumulating from their overall environmental exposure. Utah was the first state to ban the fluoridation of water, but it is imperative that we stop this movement as soon as possible to avoid the well-known adverse health outcomes.