The exterior of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) building is seen in Washington, on March 22, 2013.

It has become vogue for President Trump and his supporters to compare our government to that of a poorly run corporation. They claim it’s a failing behemoth desperately in need of getting its financial house in order, one in need of a severe business approach to cutting costs and ridding its agencies of the dreaded trifecta of fraud, waste and abuse.

Musk’s DOGE cadre of twenty-somethings has been unleashed across multiple agencies with the focus on cutting costs and personnel — the overhead and “accounts payable” side of the government. It makes for dramatic headlines, but it also completely neglects half of what makes a company financially successful — its revenues.

The IRS has the unenviable task of being the nation’s “accounts receivable” department, and in 2023 it collected approximately $4.7 trillion. Surprisingly, the IRS is also a good investment, collecting $7 for every $1 of its budget. Yet, Trump, DOGE, and our Congress continue to slash its funding and personnel.

The Treasury Department projects at least a 10% reduction in the tax revenue collected by the IRS in 2025 due to cuts to the agency. This equates to more than $500 billion in lost revenue — a larger sum than the annual budgets of most federal agencies and 330% more than DOGE’s cost savings goal for fiscal year 2026.

In addition, Yale researchers project a $769 billion tax gap in 2026 — the difference between how much tax is owed and how much is paid on time. If the goal of our current administration is to truly balance our federal deficit, then we should increase funding for the IRS, not cut it.

Sadly, for all the political rhetoric and grandstanding, balancing our budget and making America great don’t appear to be the true objectives.

Chris Morgan, Lt. Colonel, USAF (retired)

Ogden