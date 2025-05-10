An AmeriCorps member (left) and CNCS CEO Wendy Spencer look at a 150-year-old home in Union Beach, N.J. that was cut in half by Hurricane Sandy. High levels of volunteerism and civic engagement can lead to lower unemployment rates and stronger economic co

This past week, the Trump administration canceled nearly $400 million in grants to Americorps, America’s national service agency, abruptly ending the service terms of over 30,000 volunteers. 30,000 Americans who were teaching children to read, serving dinner to veterans, bandaging wounds, rocking newborns in drug withdrawal, helping towns recover from natural disasters and so much more. All this, to save what is effectively mere pennies from the coffers of one of the richest countries on earth.

My year of service with Americorps as a community health worker taught me lessons about being a Christian, an American, a future doctor and a human being that I am still in awe of nearly four years later. The experiences and relationships I gained during my service instilled in me one of the identities I hold dearest to this day: neighbor.

Relationships aren’t the pinnacle of efficiency. Ministering to the one isn’t a numerically satisfying proposition. I can’t help but feel there are higher ends for our society and nation to be aspiring than efficiency for efficiency’s sake. And it breaks my heart to see the human beings left behind when lifesaving, life-changing programs are put on the chopping block.

Aurora Golden-Appleton

Philadelphia, PA