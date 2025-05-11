In recent years, we have made huge strides in the fight against cancer, improving our understanding of what causes cancer, developing better screening tools to catch cancer earlier, and researching breakthroughs into new treatments. These incredible achievements have culminated in a promising increase in the overall cancer survival rate. That gives me hope that we may one day end cancer as we know it, for everyone.

As a cancer researcher at the University of Utah, I study how age-associated biological changes contribute to cancer development and progression. This work may reveal new therapeutic opportunities to prevent and treat cancers that arise in older individuals. However, scientific breakthroughs mean little if patients can’t access them. Cuts to Medicaid directly undermine the life-saving potential of the scientific research I am conducting.

It seems irresponsible that Congress is considering massive cuts to Medicaid, a program which covers millions of people and 10% of cancer survivors in our country. Having health coverage is one of the best predictors of whether or not someone survives their cancer. With that in mind, I’m calling on Sen. John Curtis to help continue our progress in the fight against cancer by voting no on harmful cuts to Medicaid.

Lorenzo Smith

Salt Lake City