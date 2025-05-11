Living with multiple sclerosis means facing uncertainty every single day. For over a million Americans — including thousands here in Utah — MS can disrupt careers, family life and independence. And for the 70,000 veterans who live with this disease, the impact can be especially devastating. That’s why it was so disheartening to see Congress cut funding for the Multiple Sclerosis Research Program (MSRP) in the fiscal year 2025 budget.

The MSRP, run through the Department of Defense’s Congressionally Directed Medical Research Programs, supports crucial research that directly benefits both civilians and service members. MS is more prevalent in veterans, and the disease often forces them out of active duty — undermining military readiness and leaving them with few answers.

The program’s cancellation not only halts promising research but also sends a harmful message: that MS isn’t a priority. But for those of us living with it, and for our military families, it absolutely is.

Restoring $22 million in FY 2026 funding for the MSRP isn’t just a wise investment in public health — it’s a moral obligation to support those affected, especially those who have served. Progress can’t wait.

Angie Anderson

North Ogden