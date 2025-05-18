Third-grader Burgundi Coffee-Carter portrays a soldier from the 6888th Women’s Army Corps during a Black History Month celebration at Newman Elementary School in Salt Lake City on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. The 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion was the only all-Black, all-female unit to serve overseas in World War II. The battalion was made up of 855 women who sorted and delivered mail to American service members and civilians in Europe. The unit was active from 1945 to 1946.

I want to communicate my extreme worry to you about the wave of executive orders and other actions that threaten to erase accurate Black history from museums, libraries and sites of national memory. We exist in a country that was built on the heartbreaking labor of Black slaves, sharecroppers and domestic workers, and erasing that history is a move of the grossest eugenics. Public funding is essential to public education, and whitewashing exhibits only serves to keep power in corrupt hands and create a populace that is not only uneducated, but actively harmful to those around them. The fight for restoring funding for Black history education is not only crucial to our democracy, but necessary to keep our culture from sliding further into a bigoted and backwards nightmare.

Sarah Morris

Orem