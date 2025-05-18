I want to communicate my extreme worry to you about the wave of executive orders and other actions that threaten to erase accurate Black history from museums, libraries and sites of national memory. We exist in a country that was built on the heartbreaking labor of Black slaves, sharecroppers and domestic workers, and erasing that history is a move of the grossest eugenics. Public funding is essential to public education, and whitewashing exhibits only serves to keep power in corrupt hands and create a populace that is not only uneducated, but actively harmful to those around them. The fight for restoring funding for Black history education is not only crucial to our democracy, but necessary to keep our culture from sliding further into a bigoted and backwards nightmare.
Sarah Morris
Orem