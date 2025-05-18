Clark Tischner, of Logan, holds an American flag before the return of the Utah Army National Guard’s 204th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade from Africa to the Roland R. Wright Air National Guard Base in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025.

Avoid contention. Prior to the election, this advice was valuable in a time of high political tension. The fervor of both sides made the call for calm critical as friends riled against friends and neighbors disparaged neighbors.

By avoiding contention, Republicans and Democrats can amplify a shared love of democracy and American principles of justice. It is no longer a question of left or right, red versus blue, them against us; the answer is to combat non-violently against a common foe of imposed illegal decisions and abandonment of America as a leader of the Free World. Before it is too late, we must resist becoming a pariah no one can trust or wishes to visit.

Together, we fulfill inspired counsel by tearing down barriers, permitting true conservatives and progressive liberals to confront the real enemy: authoritarianism, lies, nasty retaliation and self-aggrandizing greed that threaten all of us and generations to come.

Acting with a singular purpose without contention is the most powerful tool for preserving the spirit and values of the United States — unified protesting and demonstrating to preserve the government of the people.

Joseph Grant Cramer, M.D.

Murray