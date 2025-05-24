American flags are displayed during a Memorial Day event at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Monday, May 29, 2023.

Memorial Day is a solemn occasion to honor the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our nation. We attend parades, place flags at gravesites and take quiet moments of reflection.

But beyond the ceremonies and speeches lies another, often invisible war, one that too many of our veterans and active-duty service members are still fighting — the fight against addiction and having to hide invisible wounds. Confronting veteran addiction is no easy task. Countless vets struggle with substance use disorders, suicidal ideation and drug overdose.

The connection between military service and addiction is not often discussed, but it should be. The very nature of military life — long deployments, exposure to trauma, physical injuries, and an ingrained culture of resilience — creates a perfect storm for emotional and psychological strain. But there are resources and, most importantly, a chance to create more dialogue about these issues.

According to census data, in 2022, 110,392 veterans were living in Utah. While it is challenging to know how many locally struggle with addiction and mental health issues, there are some national and state trends among veterans and the general population that offer some insight into the problem.

Veteran suicide rates in Utah, for example, accounted for 13.2% of suicide deaths in 2021 among those aged 18 and older. Veterans made up 4.9% of the Utah population. The rate of suicide deaths was consistently higher among veterans compared to non-veterans from 2012 to 2021.

Nationally, the 2022 National Survey on Drug Use and Health reports that 6.3% of veterans had a substance use disorder in the past year. Alcohol use, for example, was common among 56% of veterans, while 22% engaged in binge drinking, and 5.2% experienced an alcohol use disorder.

Alcohol abuse, unfortunately, is a common precursor for addiction and suicidal ideation and increases the risk of drug overdose. Per Utah’s Public Health Data Resource, the 2022 age-adjusted drug poisoning death rate was 19.5 per 100,000. During that year, 5.9% of Utah drug poisoning deaths were of undetermined intent, 14.5% were self-inflicted and 79.4% were unintentional.

On a day when we reflect on service and sacrifice, we must also reflect on our responsibility. Honoring our military community means more than moments of silence or waving flags; it means fighting for those who are still with us and who are fighting battles we don’t always see.

There are resources to help, such as the Veterans Crisis Line — dial 988, then press 1, or text 838255 anywhere in the state. The Crisis Text Line is available by texting “HOME” to 741741. The Utah Crisis Line is at 1-800-273-TALK. The Utah Warm Line at 1-801-587-3000 offers licensed mental health professionals providing support 24/7.

Finally, we should support community-based organizations and nonprofits doing critical work in this space. Many of these groups offer holistic, veteran-centered services that go beyond what traditional institutions can provide, from recreational and non-traditional therapy and outdoor rehabilitation programs to job training and sober housing.

The connection between military service and substance use disorders is not a comfortable topic. But it is a necessary one. To truly honor the men and women who defend our freedoms, we must be willing to confront the unseen battles they face and commit ourselves to being part of their recovery.