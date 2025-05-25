Lowering the federal debt is one of President Trump’s promises. Why, then, in the House budget authorization bill, do Republicans want to pass a version of the 2017 tax reduction plan? It would result in trillions of dollars of lost revenue and trillions of dollars of new debt. The trickle-down theory regarding cutting taxes has never worked and won’t this time either. And like other versions, the rich and near-rich are the main beneficiaries.

DOGE was anything but a success. They promised finding and cutting fraud and waste, but the results were far less than expected. Notice how there is little discussion about the end results.

Our representatives need to know we are not in favor of more debt when we were promised less. Please call or write to them. They are supposed to work for us.

I love our country, as do most of you. What little I would get in a tax cut is so small. If others are going to sacrifice, I have no issues with cutting the whole tax reduction part of this bill.

Robert Klarich

St. George