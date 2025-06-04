This article was originally delivered as a speech at the recent graduation ceremony of Providence Hall in Herriman, Utah.

I am a lot of things. This year, I add a new thing to that list: a high school graduate with much in store for me as I look to my tomorrow.

I stand on the shoulders of giants. This phrase is often referred back to Isaac Newton, who I am sure said it with great scientists in mind: people like Galileo, Aristotle and Socrates. However, today I say it with two other people in mind — my mom and dad.

One of my mom’s favorite phrases is “al infinito y más allá,” which means “to infinity and beyond” in Spanish. I never really got her fascination with that line, yet at every opportunity she gets, she uses it.

Like this phrase, there are many things my parents say and do that I don’t understand. Perhaps that’s because within my family, I am the first of four children; and as much as I think about my firsts, it is also my parents’ first time being parents.

I was their first troublemaker, picky eater, sports enthusiast; their first to break a bone and the first to learn how to ride a bike. To them, I’ve been a lot of firsts, and to me, they’ve been nothing short of exceptional. I am glad I get to stand on their shoulders.

So what do I see from the height of these shoulders? The truth is nothing, although that’s not the best way to put it — it’s more like a blank canvas, my masterpiece that I have yet to make. I can see what it is that I want, but all I have is the blank canvas. However, that is exactly where I want to be. After all, there’s nothing more exciting than planning your life out, worrying about issues that you don’t have and being more focused on your tomorrow rather than your today.

Of course, I’m kidding, and I think we can all agree that making decisions about our future is a chaotic endeavor, with a lot of things that we need to do, but one that makes us all better as we get to learn a little more about ourselves each day.

Dear parents, you may worry. It’s natural to worry. However, I want you to look up at the sky for me. Right now, all you might see is a plain blue sky, but with some time, you’ll have a beautiful night sky spotted with bright stars.

Recent graduates and I are a lot like these stars. You may see us shine as we grow up a little more, then there may be times when you can’t see us — but we are still there.

Our worth is not tied to our success. It’s not tied to our achievements or failures. It’s not tied to anything — it is always there, and nothing can take that away from us. On our long path we will grow to be lots of things, great things, or we may not, but our worth will stay the same as we choose to define ourselves as who we want to be.

Yesterday I was a lot of things. Tomorrow I’ll be more, but today I am just the boy of two happy parents.

And to my parents, who struggle to understand what is being said, I wanted to thank them in their language: Gracias, Mamá y Papá, por todo lo que me han dado. Les debo una deuda indescriptible, y estoy agradecido que naciera a padres tan buenos como ustedes. Los amo con todo mi corazón. Gracias.