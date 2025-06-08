As a mother of four and someone who has spent years working on behalf of Utah families, I know how challenging it can be to find screen-free ways to keep kids and teens engaged. Screens are everywhere — and while they’re often an easy option, they’re not always the best one. My goal is to support caregivers with practical, screen-free strategies that help kids build strong, healthy brains and real-world relationships.

The American Academy of Pediatrics and leading child development experts are sounding the alarm: too much screen time can delay speech, interfere with motor skills, disrupt sleep, and hinder emotional and social development. It’s not just about what our kids are watching—it’s also about what they’re missing when screens replace real-world connection.

A baby’s brain is wired to grow from birth. It starts off with billions of neurons, and during the earliest years, it forms over one million new neural connections every single second. Positive, supportive experiences with others — like talking, playing, singing and reading together — help children and teens build strong, flexible brains and set the foundation for lifelong learning and emotional well-being.

That’s why this June, the State of Utah is celebrating Family Connection Week (June 9–15, 2025). Gov. Spencer Cox has declared this week a time for Utahns to intentionally set aside screens and schedules and reconnect face-to-face with those who matter most. Whether it’s playing a board game, going for a walk, sharing a meal or simply talking with your teenagers about their day without distractions, these everyday moments strengthen bonds and support healthy development for kids and adults alike. I value these moments so much and know firsthand how important they are in building relationships and growing.

The good news is that small changes can have a big impact. Here are a few simple, research-backed guidelines that can help every parent, caregiver and teacher foster healthier habits around screens:

Protect face-to-face time. Human interaction — talking, playing, reading, making eye contact — is the foundation of healthy brain development. Especially for babies and toddlers, these moments build language, emotional awareness and problem-solving skills. Use screens with intention. Avoid using screens as a babysitter or to calm tantrums. This teaches children to rely on technology for comfort rather than learning how to self-regulate. If your child is using a device, sit with them. Talk about what they’re watching. Co-viewing makes screen time more meaningful. Create screen-free zones. Keep mealtimes, bedtimes and family outings device-free. These are golden opportunities to talk, listen and bond. Just having a family meal together one day a week can have enormous positive impacts. Removing screens from bedrooms and turning them off at least an hour before bed can also improve sleep — something every parent knows is essential. Be a role model. Our kids are watching how we use screens, too. When we put our phones away during conversations or resist the urge to scroll during dinner, we’re showing our children what healthy digital habits look like. Set clear, consistent limits. The Utah Office of Families, the American Academy of Pediatrics, and the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry recommend the following daily screen time guidelines: 0–18 months: No screen time, except video chats with loved ones. 18 months–2 years: Limited high-quality content, always co-viewed. 2–5 years: No more than one hour daily of educational content, co-viewed. 6+ years: No more than two hours daily, with clear boundaries on content and purpose.

You can check out Vroom.org, a free app and website full of brain-building activities you can do at home. Additionally, make sure to visit StrongerFamilies.utah.gov for additional tips and resources.

At the end of the day, this isn’t about perfection — it’s about presence. As we approach Family Connection Week, I encourage every Utah caregiver to choose one or two simple ways to unplug and connect. The most important resource our children truly want isn’t a screen, it’s us.