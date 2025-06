Utah Jazz forward John Collins (20) reacts after their 140-137 loss in the NBA basketball against the Golden State Warriors at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024.

This is my take on it:

If the Jazz can make some really great trades, get lucky in the draft three or four times and have a few incredible things bounce their way, in six or seven years they might build a team that’s almost as good as the one they just dismantled.

Ned C. Snell

Salt Lake City