Debbie Jones speaks against a proposal to impose work reporting requirements on Medicaid recipients at a public hearing at the Multi-Agency State Office Building in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. Jones, who takes care of her grandson Christopher, right, said she is only one medical emergency away from being homeless without support from Medicaid.

I have an 8-year-old grandson named Garrett. As his grandma, I think he is perfect. He is beautiful, loving, curious, gentle and happy. He loves school and his family. He also has Down Syndrome. He cannot speak, he wears diapers and he requires a prescription liquid diet. He will never hold a job or live on his own.

Garrett has complex medical needs that will last a lifetime. Medicaid for Children has been a blessing for his young parents. It pays for his physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, nutritional supplements and diapers. His young parents were naturally overwhelmed with his birth. My son has worked two jobs for most of Garrett’s life. His wife is a stay-at-home mom with two other young children.

The “Big, Beautiful Bill” making its way through Congress right now would eliminate Medicaid for families like Garret. My son cannot work more hours.

House Republicans passed legislation that would raise costs on Utah families and take health coverage, food assistance and other essentials away from Utahns who are already struggling to make ends meet — all while showering ever larger tax breaks on the wealthiest households. The bill is now in the hands of the Senate. I ask that the Utah senators prioritize families when considering this bill. Please do not cut Medicaid.

Mary DaSilva

Logan