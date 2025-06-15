Although there is much to be concerned about in the budget bill now before Congress, two little-known sections seem especially dangerous for our nation. These are Section 70302 (contempt of court), and Section 43201(c) (AI Regulation Moratorium). The first of these could allow any government employee or agent to escape accountability for the violation of court rulings, thus destroying a critical check of abusive or illegal activity by our officials. The second would potentially allow unlimited deepfake AI-generated lies and disinformation to flourish unchecked during political campaigns, including disinformation from foreign sources.

Please, please, call, text or email your senators and representatives to eliminate these toxic sections from the budget bill before Congress prior to passage! We need our leaders to be accountable to us, not vice versa, and we need to foster truth, not lies in our political discourse!

LeRoy and Dianne Anderson

Millcreek