It is shocking to see Sen. Mike Lee’s post about the recent assassinations in Minnesota, proclaiming, “This is what happens when Marxists don’t get their way” (Marxist is a term some Republicans use for Democrats). He also posted a picture of the shooter with the caption “Nightmare on Waltz Street,” misspelling the name of the Minnesota governor.

These posts are indecent and incendiary, not worthy of someone who is supposed to represent my state.

When something tragic such as this shooting occurs, one should exercise restraint in judgment until the facts are well established by competent investigation and court action. Political violence is often physical, but it can also be accomplished by words, and such is not appropriate for anyone in this country, no matter what their side is.

Lawrence Frank Gee

Salt Lake City