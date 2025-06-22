Jeremiah Hinesley fills out an application for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program at the Utah State Metro Employment Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Dec. 11, 2015.

In the coming weeks, Senators Lee and Curtis will vote on a harmful bill already passed by the House that cuts and weakens the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) by over $290 billion over the next decade. The cuts in the bill would be devastating to tens of thousands of children, families, older adults, veterans and others across our state who rely on SNAP to put food on the table.

The consequences don’t stop at hunger. We will see more visits to the emergency room, housing instability, and additional strain on local budgets and public systems.

SNAP dollars are spent immediately in community grocery stores and small businesses, supporting jobs and generating local sales tax revenue. Any cuts to SNAP would have an immediate impact on our farmers, grocers and local economy.

If cuts to families weren’t enough, the bill also proposes to shift SNAP costs to our state, which would force our lawmakers to choose between raising taxes, cutting essential programs or removing people from SNAP. Food banks and community organizations, already stretched thin, cannot fill the gap.

The majority of SNAP recipients are children, seniors and people with disabilities. Budgets are moral documents that reflect our priorities, and we are calling on Utah’s senators to demonstrate their support for their low-income constituents.

Utahns Against Hunger urges Senators Lee and Curtis to reject any cuts to SNAP. Utah often places as the best-managed, best state in which to live; let’s make sure that remains true for our most vulnerable neighbors. If we want a strong and stable Utah, then we must make sure everyone has access to the nutrition they need to thrive.

Gina Cornia

Executive Director, Utahns Against Hunger