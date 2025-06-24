Utah continues to be recognized as one of the nation’s best states, recently earning top rankings for education, economic strength, and infrastructure, according to the U.S. News & World Report.

Yet, even as we celebrate these achievements, we know maintaining this momentum requires strategic investments in critical areas, especially our supply chain. The delivery of goods is something that every Utahn is deeply invested in, our transportation system impacts every business and citizen on a daily basis.

Our combined stewardship is to ensure that every business and Utahn can get the products they need, when they need them. Big thinking and innovative partnerships will advance the state’s economy for generations to come.

The Utah Inland Port Authority (UIPA) and Salt Lake City Department of Airports (SLCDA) are collaborating on an exciting initiative to bolster air cargo capabilities at Salt Lake International Airport (SLC). This partnership isn’t just good news for logistics companies; it means tangible benefits for every Utahn, from new job opportunities to enhancing market access for our local manufacturers.

Delta Air Lines, one of Utah’s strongest corporate partners, launched a nonstop flight to Seoul-Incheon (ICN) this month. This new route opens unprecedented opportunities for Utah’s booming cold chain industry, providing direct and efficient access to the dynamic Asian markets. Supporting Delta’s cargo operations directly translates to broader economic growth, making our local products more competitive globally and enhancing Utah’s overall economic resilience.

To further amplify these benefits, the Salt Lake International Airport plans to develop a state-of-the-art cargo facility. This facility will position Utah uniquely to become a premier air cargo gateway for the western United States. Such developments reinforce our strategic advantage, attracting new business, supporting local jobs, and ensuring that Utah remains economically vibrant for decades.

Yet, air cargo is only one component of our robust supply chain. Utah’s future economic health relies on integrated logistics across air, rail, ocean, and trucking, working seamlessly together. The collaboration between UIPA and SLCDA represents precisely the kind of innovative and coordinated partnership required to achieve this goal. It is rare to see this level of strategic alignment between entities, marking Utah as a true national leader in fostering cooperative success.

Together, UIPA and SLCDA are building something extraordinary, underscoring the Utah way: collaboration, innovation, and forward-thinking leadership. Ensuring a vibrant supply chain ecosystem today is essential for the prosperity of our state tomorrow.

We are proud of this partnership and excited to continue working together to secure Utah’s place as a dynamic economic powerhouse well into the future.

Bill Wyatt serves as a board member for the Utah Inland Port Authority and as the executive director for the Salt Lake City Department of Airports.