Sen. Mike Lee speaks at a town hall for U.S. Senate candidate Carolyn Phippen at Kimber Academy in Lindon, Utah, on Friday, April 5, 2024.

I appreciate your recent opinion piece on Senator Lee’s comments, which rightly acknowledge the harm they bring to Utah’s image. (“Opinion: Weekend shootings should not define us,” published June 17.)

While the piece is short and poignant, it lacks the urgency this moment demands; it stops short of calling for Senator Lee to step down. Senator Lee doesn’t just cast Utah in a bad light; he paints all Utahns with that same brush.

In the wake of the death at the “No Kings Day” protests in Salt Lake City, and Senator Lee’s silence on the matter (combined with his troubling record in Congress), I don’t understand how your editorial board can believe he remains fit to serve.

I commend you for taking a stand and speaking out. But I believe his actions disqualify him from holding public office in the United States.

Benjamin Blenner

Evanston, WY