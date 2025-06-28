Former U.S. Sen. Jeff Flake, center, speaks with attendees of the Crossroads of the World: International Trade Summit at Zions Bancorporation’s Technology Center in Midvale on Wednesday, May 7, 2025.

In June’s Deseret Magazine, Ambassador Jeff Flake’s reflections in “The case for soft power” spoke to diplomacy’s quiet, enduring strength, deeply resonating with our work at Utah Global Diplomacy. His account of Sweden and Finland’s entry into NATO underscores what many overlook: diplomacy is not flashy or easy. It’s thousands of hours of delicate conversations, patient listening and persistent bridge-building, even when the path forward seems impossible.

Ambassador Flake is right that diplomacy builds global trust. It begins at the most human level: people meeting face-to-face, shaking hands and asking, “How can we work together?”

At Utah Global Diplomacy, we see this every day. In hosting U.S. Department of State exchange programs, we welcome over 450 global leaders from more than 120 countries to Utah annually, creating 10,000 meaningful connections that strengthen peace and security at home.

But here is what I want people to know: the entire U.S. Department of State budget is less than 1% of federal spending, yet the return of goodwill, stability and peace is immeasurable. Soft power diplomacy is a currency more valuable and cost-effective than any arms deal, resulting in a safer, stronger and more prosperous Utah and United States.

Felecia Maxfield-Barrett

President & CEO, Utah Global Diplomacy