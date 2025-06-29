From our years serving as Utah’s Senate Minority Leader, and as a business executive in downtown Salt Lake City, we have seen both the compassion of our communities and the frustration of local governments with regards to homelessness.

Balancing care with order is not easy — but the Supreme Court’s decision in City of Grants Pass v. Johnson offers a vital course correction. Now, guided by faith and community values, Utah has the opportunity — and responsibility — to enact real, lasting change.

The Grants Pass decision affirms what many Utahns believe: cities must retain the ability to keep parks, sidewalks and public spaces safe and accessible. This ruling isn’t about punishing poverty — it’s about empowering cities to protect their communities while still serving the vulnerable with dignity.

Scripture teaches that “pure religion… is to visit the fatherless and widows in their affliction” (James 1:27).

Utahns take that calling seriously.

But compassion without structure often leads to deeper suffering.

Encampments in public spaces may appear merciful, but they expose people to violence, drugs, exploitation and disease. At the same time, they drive families, seniors and children away from places meant for everyone.

This tension demands leadership at every level of government. Grants Pass provides clarity — but it’s only the beginning.

Here’s what Utah’s lawmakers and local leaders should do — guided by faith and grounded in practical policy:

1. Establish statewide policy frameworks.

The Legislature should pass clear, compassionate laws that set expectations for cities: if public camping is prohibited, there must also be an investment in shelter capacity, case management, and outreach. Local leaders need guardrails — and a mandate to act. Representative Tyler Clancy’s HB 196 establishes clear criteria and enforces greater accountability for all programs and services that receive taxpayer funding.

2. Fund shelter and support services.

Utah has seen some success with low-barrier shelters, transitional housing, and recovery programs. But our infrastructure is uneven. Especially in rural counties and fast-growing cities, more funding is needed to provide not just a bed, but a path forward.

3. Mandate relational accountability through “Know by Name” protocols.

One of the most overlooked tools in addressing homelessness is relationship. We must require all resource centers in Utah to implement “Know by Name” protocols — systems that ensure every individual is not treated as a number, but as a person with a name, a story, and a path forward. When people feel known, they are more likely to trust, engage, and respond to support services.

This isn’t just compassion — it’s smart policy.

Programs like “The Other Side Academy” prove this daily. Their “peer-to-peer” and lived experience model, where students lead and mentor each other through recovery and accountability, has produced outstanding results for graduates.

These aren’t abstract theories — they are real, measurable practices that restore dignity and drive outcomes. We should be elevating and replicating what works—not waiting for permission to implement the obvious.

4. Ensure transparency and accountability.

The public deserves transparency. Monthly reports on shelter use, enforcement,and outcomes will build trust and drive improvement — not just punitive punishment.

All state-funded resource centers should be required to implement the “HOPE” program, developed by SLPD Officer Nathan Meinzer, which uses positive incentives to promote pro-social behavior. The results have been transformative for both individuals and communities.

5. Mobilize faith-based and nonprofit partners.

Many of Utah’s most effective solutions come from faith communities. Churches and nonprofits can formally partner with cities to provide volunteers, donation drives, mentorship, job training and even transitional housing. This is gospel in action.

6. Encourage city councils to lead locally.

Mayors and council members should host public hearings to bring together residents, service providers, law enforcement, and people with lived experience. Every city has different needs — and a “one-size-fits-all solution” won’t work. But all cities need to act now!

7. Promote the dignity of work as a pathway out.

One of the most effective yet underused tools is work. During Operation Rio Grande, a voluntary work program allowed shelter residents to earn daily wages at a local flower nursery — known as “the dirt farm.” With transportation provided by UTA, participants found not only income, but purpose and structure. The program was shut down — not for lack of success, but because it fell outside the department’s traditional role. That was a missed opportunity.

Not everyone experiencing homelessness can work — but many can. And meaningful work builds confidence, routine and connection.

We already see this at the “Columbus Center,” led by Kristy Chambers, and at “Switchpoint” CEO Carol Hollowell, where employment is part of the healing model.

At “The Other Side Academy,” every student is assigned meaningful work as part of their recovery journey. The program’s peer-to-peer counseling model has consistently delivered exceptional outcomes for those who graduate.

Governor Cox has called for administrative collaboration rather than more legislation. Let’s follow that example. Instead of shelving good ideas, let’s test them.

Pilot programs, community partnerships, and creative solutions should be scaled — not sidelined. Work is not punishment. For many, it’s the first step home.

The Grants Pass decision gives Utah the legal clarity to act — but it’s our values that must shape how we act. We know that enforcing public camping bans is not a solution by itself. But it is a critical tool in restoring balance between compassion and accountability.

Let’s make this a turning point.

Let’s move beyond debate and toward action — faith-informed, data-driven and centered on human thriving dignity.

As former public servants, business executives and lifelong Utahns, we urge the Legislature and every city council across our state to take action.

This isn’t just about law enforcement or social services — it’s about the kind of community we aspire to be.

Guided by faith, and committed to both order and mercy, we can meet this moment.