Utah Sen. John Curtis shakes hands with Logan Williams, a production group lead at Fluence after a short press conference and tour of Fluence Energy, Inc. in Erda, Utah on Tuesday, May 27, 2025.

I admire Sen. John Curtis for speaking up (“Tax credits with a scalpel — how to boost American energy without killing innovation,“ 6/4/25). It takes courage to stand for what is right, especially when it is unpopular and you’re the new guy in the room.

Senator Curtis’s call to preserve clean energy tax credits in the Inflation Reduction Act just makes sense. When our government makes commitments, it’s not right to yank those promises away. People and businesses invest in solar, EVs and clean technology in good faith, expecting that the rules won’t suddenly change. Pulling the rug out now isn’t just bad policy — it’s unfair.

The House reconciliation bill guts these credits. That’s not fair to families who invested in clean energy. It’s not fair to businesses creating jobs in this fast-growing sector. And it’s not fair to future generations who will live with the consequence of climate inaction.

I’m grateful Sen. Curtis is willing to lead with principle. I hope his colleagues — especially those from Utah — listen. Climate action and economic growth do not have to be at odds. Let’s keep our promises, support clean energy innovation and make policy decisions rooted in fairness and long-term thinking.

Mark Jackson

Salt Lake City