Jennifer Lehnhof, of Highland, signs the referendum petition as Arian Pedraza, with Landslide Political, talks with her during a signature-gathering event for a referendum to repeal HB267, which bans public sector collective bargaining, held at Publik Coffee Roasters in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, March 26, 2025.

Utah, you did something incredible!

In just 30 days, over 320,000 of you stood up, spoke out and signed your names to make history. Because of you, the HB267 referendum will appear on the November 2026 ballot. This wasn’t just a political moment. It was a citizen-led movement that spanned every region of our state. On behalf of the Protect Utah Workers coalition, we want to say thank you!

You answered the call in the rain, snow and heat. You opened your doors to volunteers, talked to your neighbors and helped build the most successful referendum in Utah history. Together, we met the signature threshold in 23 of 29 Senate districts, far surpassing what the law required. That sends a clear message to lawmakers: Utah stands with public workers.

This effort was powered by educators, firefighters, police officers, nurses, librarians, snow plow drivers, airport workers, state chemists and everyday Utahns who believe in fairness and democracy. We saw record-breaking unity, not just across job titles and unions, but across communities and political divides. We proved that when Utah workers come together, nothing is out of reach.

Now, we look ahead. In November 2026, Utah voters will decide the future of public sector workers’ rights in our state. We are confident that when the people have the final say, they will reject HB267 and stand with those who serve our communities every day.

So again, thank you. Thank you for believing that collective bargaining is worth protecting. Thank you for proving that democracy is alive and well in Utah. Thank you for showing the power of solidarity.

We’re not done yet. But thanks to you, we’re off to a powerful start. Let’s finish what we started. We’ll see you at the ballot box in 2026.

Protect Utah Workers Coalition