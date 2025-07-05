A cement barrier is installed to protect cyclists from traffic on 200 West in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2015. A redesign of 200 West between North Temple and 900 South in Salt Lake City has reached key milestones on the way to creating a safer, more efficient and multi-modal corridor for residents, visitors and local businesses. The project includes 1.5 miles of asphalt re-sealing, 32 new curb ramps for pedestrian safety and walkability, improved bike lanes, 34 new planters with murals by local artists and new pedestrian safety islands. Laura Seitz, Deseret News
By Readers’ Forum

Thirty years ago, I regularly commuted by bicycle from my home in East Millcreek to my downtown office. The ride demanded sharp focus and constant vigilance. As traffic increased and I grew older, I stopped biking to work.

Recently, I had reason to attend a meeting downtown — and undertook the trip by bike. I was surprised to find the entire ride could be done on dedicated bike paths and well-marked bike lanes, including through Sugar House Park, a tunnel under 13th East, a wooded path through much of Sugar House, a pleasant route to 13th South, a safe 7th East intersection crossing, a delightful ride through Liberty Park and a ride on dedicated bike lanes to my downtown destination.

The experience was safe, peaceful and quick.

I left that ride with gratitude for our local governments’ investment in bike infrastructure and pride that my taxes have contributed to something that fosters safety, health and a clean environment. Though our streets are congested, our bike routes are open, safe and scenic. Get a bike and ride it. You’ll be glad you did.

Douglas G. Mortensen

View Comments

Millcreek

Join the Conversation
Looking for comments?
Find comments in their new home! Click the buttons at the top or within the article to view them — or use the button below for quick access.