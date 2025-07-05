A cement barrier is installed to protect cyclists from traffic on 200 West in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2015. A redesign of 200 West between North Temple and 900 South in Salt Lake City has reached key milestones on the way to creating a safer, more efficient and multi-modal corridor for residents, visitors and local businesses. The project includes 1.5 miles of asphalt re-sealing, 32 new curb ramps for pedestrian safety and walkability, improved bike lanes, 34 new planters with murals by local artists and new pedestrian safety islands.

Thirty years ago, I regularly commuted by bicycle from my home in East Millcreek to my downtown office. The ride demanded sharp focus and constant vigilance. As traffic increased and I grew older, I stopped biking to work.

Recently, I had reason to attend a meeting downtown — and undertook the trip by bike. I was surprised to find the entire ride could be done on dedicated bike paths and well-marked bike lanes, including through Sugar House Park, a tunnel under 13th East, a wooded path through much of Sugar House, a pleasant route to 13th South, a safe 7th East intersection crossing, a delightful ride through Liberty Park and a ride on dedicated bike lanes to my downtown destination.

The experience was safe, peaceful and quick.

I left that ride with gratitude for our local governments’ investment in bike infrastructure and pride that my taxes have contributed to something that fosters safety, health and a clean environment. Though our streets are congested, our bike routes are open, safe and scenic. Get a bike and ride it. You’ll be glad you did.

Douglas G. Mortensen

Millcreek