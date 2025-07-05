Thirty years ago, I regularly commuted by bicycle from my home in East Millcreek to my downtown office. The ride demanded sharp focus and constant vigilance. As traffic increased and I grew older, I stopped biking to work.
Recently, I had reason to attend a meeting downtown — and undertook the trip by bike. I was surprised to find the entire ride could be done on dedicated bike paths and well-marked bike lanes, including through Sugar House Park, a tunnel under 13th East, a wooded path through much of Sugar House, a pleasant route to 13th South, a safe 7th East intersection crossing, a delightful ride through Liberty Park and a ride on dedicated bike lanes to my downtown destination.
The experience was safe, peaceful and quick.
I left that ride with gratitude for our local governments’ investment in bike infrastructure and pride that my taxes have contributed to something that fosters safety, health and a clean environment. Though our streets are congested, our bike routes are open, safe and scenic. Get a bike and ride it. You’ll be glad you did.
Douglas G. Mortensen
Millcreek