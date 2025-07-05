House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., speaks during a news conference after passage of the budget reconciliation package of President Donald Trump's signature bill of big tax breaks and spending cuts, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, July 1, 2025.

We are currently hearing and being motivated to contact our legislators about not implementing this or that tax cut on a piecemeal basis, but there is a simple way to resolve a lot of our problems.

I finally listened to a senator talk about the reason for such draconian cuts: they want to preserve the sacred tax cuts. But unless you are part of the privileged 1% or 2%, cast your memory back when they were implemented. Did you receive any meaningful savings?

When these cuts were implemented with great ballyhoo, my husband and I looked at our income and realized our deductions had decreased by about $30 each. We are a typical middle-income family and although comfortable, cannot afford extreme luxuries. But the bottom line is we didn’t need then, and still don’t need those savings.

The cruel reality is that, when trillions are mentioned in tax cuts (which would be tax increases if the cuts were rescinded), the lower and middle classes see only a pittance. I don’t know about you, but I can do without that small amount if it means that other programs that benefit me and my family, and especially my lower income friends, are continued. I regularly donate to charity and would be very happy to see that small amount go to maintain the quality of life in our country, which is being severely eroded.

And if your income falls below middle class, you may say that what I call a small amount will pay something for you, but think of all you will be losing in order to get it. Is it worth it?

Laura Oscarson-Wilde

Sandy