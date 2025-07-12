President Donald Trump holds his signed bill of tax breaks and spending cuts at the White House, Friday, July 4, 2025, in Washington, surrounded by members of Congress.

It’s been rather concerning watching the Utah Congressional delegation’s response to the “Big, Beautiful Bill.” No, I’m not talking about Mike Lee’s dubious plan to sell off public lands; I’m just talking about their spineless lack of fiscal responsibility.

Third-party estimates indicate the bill will add roughly $3 trillion to our national debt over the coming decade! Our debt is already incalculably, dangerously large, and adding fuel to the flames seems like a reckless move (as, ironically, the official U.S. House of Representatives website makes clear).

Apparently they want to saddle American taxpayers with $10,000 deductions for luxury car loans.

Our elected representatives have assured us time and time again — even in the last few weeks — that adding to the national debt is bad, that they’re opposed to “debt slavery,” that they are financially responsible. It’s starting to look like that whole “fiscal conservative” thing that they claim is just another empty politician “promise.”

Steven Blodgett

Provo