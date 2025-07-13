A cashier prints a receipt the South Jordan Parkway Walmart on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. Isaac Hale, Deseret News
This week — just days before Independence Day — Salt Lake County’s new 0.2% sales tax quietly kicks in (KSL.com, Feb 2025).

Alone, it may sound small. But stack it on this January’s 0.5% city hike (SB 272) and the extra 0.2% for county infrastructure (HB 0502), and Salt Lake’s sales tax is nearly a full percentage point higher than a year ago.

Do Utahns still take pride in thrift, honest budgets and limited government? Families and small businesses now face paying more on nearly everything — right as they’re squeezed by inflation and stagnant wages.

Leaders who truly believe in fiscal stewardship owe citizens transparency and accountability on all these taxes: the real results for citizens, beyond headlines about billion-dollar arena deals and pre-Olympic wish lists.

For paying these taxes, citizens deserve proof the spending addresses real problems like homelessness and public safety — not just political bragging rights.

This Independence Day, let’s remember: we’re citizens, not ATMs. And we should expect better.

Scott Johnson

Sandy

