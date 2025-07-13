A waiter carries drinks in Miami Beach, Fla., Friday, April 18, 2025. Marta Lavandier, Associated Press
Not once in the article “In Utah, tipping fatigue has bottomed out. Is it time for an intervention?” did the writer mention that servers are paid only $2.13/hour in Utah.

Not once in the comments (which are now closed) did anyone mention that servers get paid $2.13/hr. In fact the comments showed commenters did NOT know that servers are allowed to be paid so little.

I think that if restaurants posted who is getting full pay and who is not that tipping would happen appropriately.

Joyce Mitchell

Cedar Hills

