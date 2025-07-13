Not once in the article “In Utah, tipping fatigue has bottomed out. Is it time for an intervention?” did the writer mention that servers are paid only $2.13/hour in Utah.

Not once in the comments (which are now closed) did anyone mention that servers get paid $2.13/hr. In fact the comments showed commenters did NOT know that servers are allowed to be paid so little.

I think that if restaurants posted who is getting full pay and who is not that tipping would happen appropriately.

Joyce Mitchell

Cedar Hills