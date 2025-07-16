Children play at the Nyumbani Children's Home in Nairobi, Kenya Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023. The orphanage, which is heavily reliant on foreign donations, cares for over 100 children with HIV whose parents died of the disease and provides them with housing, care, and PEPFAR supplied anti-retroviral drugs. A U.S. foreign aid program that officials say has saved 25 million lives in Africa and elsewhere is being threatened by some Republicans who fear program funding might go to organizations that promote abortion.

A week ago, we released a short documentary about something most Americans haven’t heard of, but millions of lives depend on: PEPFAR, the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief. Launched by President Bush in 2003, PEPFAR has saved over 25 million lives from HIV/AIDS in more than 50 countries — with quiet efficiency and rare bipartisan support.

But this month, its future was in serious jeopardy.

A $9.4 billion rescission package — slated for a Senate vote on July 17 or 18 — originally included deep cuts to PEPFAR. That has now changed. Thanks to pushback from both Republican and Democratic senators who recognize PEPFAR’s success, it will most likely be removed from the package this Friday.

This is a huge step forward — but the fight isn’t over.

Many of the people and agencies that implement PEPFAR — especially within USAID — have already been cut. Programs are stalling. Lives are at risk. We saw it firsthand during two trips to Mathare, Kenya, where mothers and children living with HIV no longer know if their treatment will continue.

We met with Sen. John Curtis’ office to share what we witnessed. His team said they’re watching closely and hopeful for PEPFAR’s continued success. We’re grateful to Senator Curtis for taking time to listen and for recognizing the importance of this life-saving program.

We made this film so Utahns — and all Americans — can see what’s really happening and why this matters.

Please watch and share our documentary. Your voice still matters. PEPFAR needs full funding and strong public support to continue its life-saving work until countries can manage HIV on their own.

Watch here: tinyurl.com/PEPFAR2025

Maddie, Emilie and Alie Leeflang

Sandy