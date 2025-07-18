Brian Hoeppner, right, and Nicholas Hartnett, owner of Pure Power Solar, install a solar panel on the roof of a home in Frankfort, Ky., July 17, 2023.

I want to thank Sen. John Curtis for his leadership in helping preserve clean energy tax credits in the latest federal energy package. Senator Curtis has long stood out as a strong conservative voice on energy, and his work on including clean energy tax credits in this bill is a win for Utah and a win for America.

Clean energy isn’t just about the environment; it’s about national security. By investing in domestic energy production, modernizing the grid and reducing our dependence on foreign adversaries for critical minerals and power sources, we make America stronger and more self-reliant. These policies help keep energy affordable and reliable while strengthening a crucial sector of our economy. They also work to grow our economy by providing businesses with the regulatory certainty they need to make large-scale investments in our energy infrastructure. These investments then provide jobs and livelihoods for many Utah families.

Utahns overwhelmingly support these kinds of policies. Cutting red tape, increasing U.S. mineral production, improving energy efficiency and updating our electric grid are common-sense solutions that remain strongly supported by Republican voters.

Sen. Curtis deserves credit for seeing the big picture and doing the hard work to make energy reform both effective and aligned with conservative principles.

Mackey Smith

Bluffdale