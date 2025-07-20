A woman looks at products in the aisle of a store as her daughter naps in the shopping cart in Waco, Texas, on Dec. 14, 2010.

I am disappointed that our Utah representatives have helped pass a bill that gives tax cuts to the wealthiest Americans, to be paid for by children in poor families going hungry and losing medical care as Medicaid and nutrition assistance are cut.

Medicaid cuts will also close many rural hospitals. Workers who lack employer insurance will face so much confusing Medicaid paperwork that many will still be left uninsured. Yet local businesses benefit from healthy workers, and untreated health problems can eventually leave people unable to work.

I hope that Sens. John Curtis and Mike Lee, along with Reps. Blake Moore, Burgess Owens, Celeste Maloy and Mike Kennedy, understand that the bill they passed is the largest redistribution of wealth from the poor to the rich in our nation’s history. A lopsided economy that feeds the rich and starves the middle class and poor won’t help make our nation any healthier, either.

Georgia Platts

South Jordan