Sixteen-year-old Idah Musimbi, who contracted HIV at birth and lives with her grandparents and cousins in Nairobi's Kawangware slum, takes her PEPFAR-supplied anti-retrovirals pills Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. A U.S. foreign aid program that officials say has saved 25 million lives in Africa and elsewhere is being threatened by some Republicans who fear program funding might go to organizations that promote abortion.

I recently returned from a trip to southern Kenya. While there, I visited a medical clinic. Every computer had a USAID sticker on it. When I asked the director of the clinic how the U.S. defunding USAID was affecting her clinic, she dejectedly answered that they were already starting to see the negative effects, and the worst was yet to come. She said that in Sub-Saharan Africa, they were expecting 1.9 million more deaths by the end of the year and 2.4 million by the end of 2026 due to lack of funds.

A recent study just released by UCLA with researchers from Brazil, Spain and Mozambique estimated that 14 million more people will die if the current funding is continued. 4.5 million of those deaths will be children under 5.

Prior to the Trump administration, each U.S. citizen paid $64 per year to USAID which provided necessary medication for diseases like malaria, HIV and tuberculosis. This money has provided critical services such as nutrition, education, water, sanitation and humanitarian relief. With the stroke of his big black pen and with no backlash from our Republican representatives, Trump has doomed 14 million people to unnecessary and preventable deaths. As for me and my house, please take back my $64 and continue to save more lives.

Paul Rich

Salt Lake City