Every July 24, Utahns gather to celebrate Pioneer Day. But this is not just a historical event, but a living reminder of what it means to chart your own course.

Our pioneer ancestors didn’t wait for permission. They built homes, planted crops and raised communities in the face of extraordinary challenges, and not because it was easy, but because it was theirs to build. They believed in local solutions, local leadership and the freedom to govern their own lives. That same spirit is what inspired former House Majority Leader Jeff Moss and me to sponsor Senate Joint Resolution 7.

SJR 7 reaffirms a principle as old as the Constitution itself: that election governance belongs to the states (the people) and not to distant bureaucracies in Washington, D.C. It’s a call for federalism, not as a partisan talking point, but as a foundational principle of American democracy. The resolution passed with strong support from both sides of the aisle and aligns with Utah’s overall efforts to protect the voice of voters from the influence of unchecked federal government power.

At its core, this is about trust, trusting that the people of Utah know what is best for themselves. That we are capable of self-governance, knowing that we may have learning experiences, and then overcoming them to be stronger than ever before. The Tenth Amendment makes that clear, the Utah Constitution makes that clear, and history proves that when states lead, America functions better.

Our country wasn’t built on the idea of “one size fits all.” The Founders designed a framework where each state could serve as a laboratory of democracy, where innovation thrives and accountability remains close to home. We’ve seen that with everything from election security to education reform. In Utah, we’ve led with transparency, data-driven decision-making and an overall gritty work ethic that our state’s founders demonstrated throughout Utah’s founding. Other states look to us not because we ask them to, but because results speak for themselves.

This Pioneer Day, I invite Utahns to reflect on the courage it took to cross plains, build settlements and establish a self-reliant society. Those weren’t just acts of survival. They were acts of governance, local, inspired and bold. That’s the legacy we inherit, and the one we must preserve.

SJR 7 and the general ideal of federalism reaffirm Utah’s autonomy and honor the trailblazing spirit that built this state. It states that we trust our people, respect our Constitution and believe that the best government is one that stays close to those it serves.

The pioneers didn’t wait for someone else to lead. Neither should we.