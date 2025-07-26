Imagine you are finally getting time to spend a day or weekend in the mountains near your home. Ready to backpack, hike, hunt, bike or whatever you choose, you get to one of your favorite trails, only to find it crisscrossed by a dirt road, and the quiet broken by trucks lumbering up it. That is a possibility in our forests if the Roadless Rule is rescinded.

The Roadless Rule was enacted in 2001 in order to protect these wilderness areas. It has protected the water supply; kept old growth forests — valuable carbon sinks — intact; allowed for species migrations, which protect mule deer and elk; and limited wildfires. Secretary Brooke Rollins says the Roadless Rule hinders fire management, but in truth, roadless areas are much less likely to experience wildfires. Most wildfires are caused by humans and vehicles. Besides, the rule allows necessary fire management and roads to manage catastrophic situations.

Like the land sell-off proposed by Sen. Mike Lee under the guise of affordable housing, the roadless rule touts forest protections when in truth, rescinding the rule will endanger them. Contact your Utah delegates and tell them to keep the roadless rule intact.

Patricia Becnel

Ogden